International politics frustrating Nigerian govt’s efforts to tackle insecurity —Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Sunday blamed international politics for the inability of the Nigerian military and other security outfits to effectively tackle the nation’s security challenges.

Lawan, who disclosed this to journalists during a media chat put together as part of events marking the first anniversary of the Ninth Senate, said international politics was slowing down efforts aimed at acquiring sophisticated machinery required by the security agencies to tackle the various criminal elements in the country.

According to him, the country’s security system was currently overstretched and more resources were needed to tackle insecurity in the land.

The senate president said: “To some extent, we are suffering from international politics. I know that in our efforts to try to buy spare parts for jets, they may write to a certain foreign government and it will take six to nine months while another country will write to the same government and maybe get it in one or two months.

“So, something is not right, but that is to say that it’s now one of our challenges that we will continue to engage with countries that we feel don’t understand what we are doing here.

“Also, we need more resources for security. By resources, I don’t mean just money, we need more personnel for the armed forces.

“We need more personnel for the police, Nigerian immigration Service, and almost all the agencies and paramilitary as well.

“We also need resources in terms of equipment, machinery, and then training.

“What we experience today is we don’t have sufficient personnel, the resources available to security office are inadequate.

“The government is doing a lot to get more resources in terms of equipment and machinery.”

