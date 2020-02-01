INTERNET FRAUD: EFCC arrests 11 suspects in Enugu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Enugu zonal office has arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters, including a female.

In a statement by Tony Orilade, the commission’s acting Head, Media and Publicity; the EFCC said the suspects were arrested at Airport View Estate Thinkers Corner, Enugu State.

It added that the arrest followed several calls by the residents to the increasing activities of internet fraudsters in the area. After several intelligence reports on the alleged criminal lifestyles of the suspects, EFCC operatives raided them and picked them up.

Interim investigation revealed that the suspected female fraudster was discovered to have a document in her phone with an instruction and format used in defrauding their victims.

“Items recovered by EFCC operatives during the raid, conducted in four buildings are: a Toyota Venza, Mercedes Benz C350, two Lexus Jeeps, one GLK 350 Mercedes Benz, two ES350 Lexus, a Mustang 455FA car and mobile phones, laptops, computers, and several MTN Sim packs, among other incriminating items.

“Those found culpable would be arraigned in due course after investigations have been concluded,” the statement added.

