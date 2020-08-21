INTERNET FRAUD: EFCC arrests nine suspects in Minna

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters in Minna, Niger State.

The Abuja zonal office of the commission arrested the suspects following intelligence volunteered to it by concerned residents of the area, Dele Oyewale, EFCC Head, media and publicity, said in a statement on Friday.

“The suspects were picked up by the operatives of the commission at their hideouts in Room 202, Seftec Hotels, behind NNPC’s mega petrol filling station, Minna, Niger State, for their alleged involvement in love scams and other internet related crimes.

The suspects are: Ohanuka. O. Samuel, 26; Adebayo Adeyinka Samuel, 26; Omoh Simeon, 25; Igah Abumere, 28 and Ajobo Sunday, 26.

Others are Abdukadir Musbau, 20; Iredia Johnson 29, Aliyu Abdulazeez, 25, and Adebisi Temitope, 27.

Items recovered from the suspects by the EFCC include, one Toyota Venza with registration number, LND-528GD, laptops and exotic phones.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” Oyewale said.

