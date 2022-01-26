Internet fraudster, Hushpuppi to be sentenced on Valentine’s Day

Embattled Nigerian internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi will be sentenced on Valentine’s Day, Monday, February 14.

The court’s Director of Media Relations, Thom Mrozek, said Hushpuppi has been scheduled for sentencing on Valentine’s Day, Ripples Nigeria gathered.

A plea agreement document signed by Hushpuppi; his lawyer, Louis Shapiro; Acting United States Attorney, Tracy Wilkison, amongst others, revealed that he pleaded guilty to various offenses bordering on internet scam and money laundering, among others.

He is also accused of colluding with North Korean military hackers, Jon Chang Hyok, Kim Il, and Park Jin Hyok, as well as a Canadian colleague to pull a $14.7 million cyber-heist.

Hushuppirisks getting a 20 years jail sentence; a 3-year period of supervised release; a fine of $500,000 or twice the gross gain or gross loss resulting from the offense.

Same court had also ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to arrest the suspended Head of the Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, for his alleged role in a $1m scam allegedly perpetrated by Hushpuppi and five others.

