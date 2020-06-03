INTERPOL grants EFCC access to its intelligence-sharing system that connects 194 countries

The International Police (INTERPOL) has extended its globalized information platform to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC spokesman, Mr. Dele Oyewale, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the platform, codenamed 1P-247, was extended to the EFCC at a brief ceremony attended by the acting Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ibrahim Magu.

He said: “The IP-24/7 is a global police communications system that connects law enforcement agencies in all the 194 member- countries.

“It enables users share sensitive and urgent police information with their counterparts around the globe, 24 hours a day, and 365 days a year.

READ ALSO: INTERPOL arrests fraudsters behind N210m face mask scam linked to Nigeria

“With the extension of IP-247 to the EFCC, the commission now has direct and quick access to 18 databases through which information about criminal activities across the world can be accessed.”

According to him, the Head of the INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Abuja, Garba Umar, has congratulated Magu on the new feat recorded by the Commission.

Garba said the extension of the platform was made possible by the EFCC chairman’s passion and determination to fight financial crimes in Nigeria.

He described the platform as a great breakthrough in criminal investigations.

Join the conversation

Opinions