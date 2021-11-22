Interpreter’s absence stalls arraignment of Igboho aides

The absence of an interpreter on Monday stalled the arraignment of two aides of the Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Igboho.

The Federal Government through the Department of State Service (DSS) is prosecuting Igboho’s aides – Jamiu Oyetunji and Amudat Babatunde – on a 5-count terrorism charge.

The Federal Government had claimed that the defendants were involved in acts of terrorism and were found in possession of prohibited firearms.

However, when the matter came up on Monday, counsel to the defendants, Pelumi Olajengbensi, told the court that his clients do not understand English and that they needed an interpreter.

Efforts by the court to get an interpreter failed, forcing the trial Judge Justice Obiorah Evwuatu to adjourn the matter to January 24, 2022, for arraignment.

Meanwhile, Amudat and Oyetunji were arrested in a joint operation carried out by the DSS and the Nigeria Army on 2nd July at Igboho’s Ondo residence.

The DSS had apprehended 12 persons linked to Igboho; however, after some legal tussles, the DSS released 10 of the aides in September.

The remaining two aides of Igboho were held back for a few more weeks but were finally released in October.

However, the DSS was not satisfied with the ruling of Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja on August 4, which had ordered the release of all 12 detained associates of Igboho, and as such, the agency went ahead to slam a five-count terrorism charge against the last two aides.

