Intl air travel is very important to Nigeria, we’re working hard to resume flights —PTF

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, Monday said efforts were being made to resume international air travel in and out of Nigeria.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), disclosed this at the daily briefing of the task force in Abuja.

He said: “Considering the importance of international air travel to the economy, the PTF and the aviation sector are working hard to fast track reopening of the international airspace.

“Most importantly, the arrival protocols for passengers on inbound flights are being firmed up for seamless testing and detection.

“Relevant Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) will hold further consultations.”

READ ALSO: No date yet for resumption of international flights —PTF

Mustapha urged Nigerians to be patient and await the real date for the resumption of international flights, saying no date had been fixed yet for such.

The SGF added: “The aviation sector has been working assiduously to develop the protocols for the resumption of international air services.

“PTF remains conscious of the significant contributions of air travels to economic growth, and shall continue to push for a safe resumption.

“The next phase is for the aviation regulators to engage with other stakeholders to facilitate an integrated and seamless resumption of international flights.

“I plead with all Nigerians to await authentic information from the aviation authorities, and discountenance fake news and speculation on dates.”

Join the conversation

Opinions