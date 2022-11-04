Int’l beauty queens, Miss Argentina, Miss Puerto Rico, in secret marriage after meeting at pageant

International beauty queens, Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico have revealed that they recently got married in a secret ceremony after meeting at a world beauty pageant in 2020.

Argentina’s Mariana Varela and Puerto Rico’s Fabiola Valentin first met and fell in love while competing at the Miss Grand International pageant in Thailand in 2020 and kept their relationship out of the public till they got married on October 28 in a Puerto Rico courthouse.

The shock announcement was made on Thursday when Varela and Valentín both posted a photo in their Instagram Story showing a coffee mug that read, in Spanish, “The best wife in the world.”

Varela and Valentin then took to Instagram to share the news about their nuptials.

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day. 28/10/22,” the couple wrote in Spanish, according to the translation.

The post was had a video montage of their relationship, featuring images and clips from their engagement, of their matching diamond rings, and happy moments by the beach with a final image showing the couple on the steps of a courthouse.

Varela also wrote on her Instagram Stories:

“Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed. I wish you the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks.”

Before the surprise wedding, the two had never confirmed their relationship, but appeared to have hinted at their closeness.

Valentin also posted:

“Life brought us together again! It was a long wait, but the great moments we get to create will always be greater,” she wrote, adding, “How blessed I am to have a being in my life like you @marianajvarela. I LOVE YOU.”

Same-sex marriage is legal in Argentina and has been legal in Puerto Rico since 2015 following a US supreme court ruling.

