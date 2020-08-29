INT’L FLIGHTS: Lagos govt to check for compliance with COVID-19 protocols

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Saturday the activities of airlines operating international flights in the country would be closely monitored to check further spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The Federal Government had said during the week the international flight operations would resume at the nation’s airports on September 5.

The governor, who disclosed this at a media briefing at the State House, Marina, said not all airlines would be allowed to operate when the service resume on September 5.

Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that the state government was working with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to perfect plans for the resumption of international flights at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

He said: “In the course of the week, I will be receiving the management of FAAN (Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria) in my office so that we will review and go over what they have.

“I will also be going to the airport myself in the week to ascertain the physical level of preparedness at the airport so that we will all be on the same page and ensure all the protocol that we need for adequate compliance are in place.

“Going by what is being worked out, there is going to be a phased in-flow of international travels, not all the airlines will be opened up at once. We are going to be bringing them in based on a schedule per week. So, it is pretty much like a measured number. That way, we can actually be able to deal with it.

“Also, the times of arrivals, we will ensure that there are no crowding and backflow of issues. We are working on all these.”

