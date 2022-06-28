News
Int’l Press Centre condemns police harassment of journalists in Bauchi
The International Press Centre (IPC) has condemned the harassment of the Publisher of an online platform, WikkiTimes, Haruna Mohammed and one of his reporters, Idris Kamal, by police in Bauchi State.
The duo were invited by the police on Monday after a member of the House of Representatives representing Bauchi Federal Constituency, Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi, petitioned the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) over the Wikki Times report on the sudden death of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.
The two men were later detained by the police.
The IPC Executive Director, Lanre Arogundade, who reacted to the development in a statement issued on Tuesday by the centre’s Communications Officer, Toyin Ayoade, urged the police in Bauchi to avoid being used as tools for harassment of journalists in the state.
READ ALSO: IPC condemns fresh attacks on Nigerian Journalists
The statement read: “Since the petitioner alleged defamation, the police should have in the first instance advised him to seek legal redress instead of illegally detaining the journalists for 10 hours on Monday, June 27, 2022, and subjecting them to physical and mental harassment in the process.
“It now behoves the police authorities in the state to ensure the safety of Mohammed and Kamal.
“Journalists should not continue to be treated as endangered species in Nigeria. In all circumstances, the security agencies must always strive to toe the path of the rule of law in handling complaints or petitions against journalists and other media professionals, just as they should normally do for all citizens.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...