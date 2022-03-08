INT’L WOMEN’S DAY: Mrs Soludo suggests ways to end gender inequality

As the global community celebrates the International Women’s Day today, wife of Anambra State’s Governor-elect, Mrs Nonye Soludo has called for sustained awareness towards ending gender inequality and related practices.

Mrs Soludo, who was lending her voice to the global occasion, held on March 8 of every year, said that an inclusive environment that opens up equal opportunities for all genders must first be created to achieve a peaceful and successful world.

Mrs Soludo in a statement by her media office, said the theme of this year’s celebration “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, captures the inner voice of all women and girls around the world, who are constantly seeking an avenue to establish their potentials.

She further noted that this year’s fixture, which focuses on achieving gender equality in the context of climate change, and environmental and disaster risk reduction, which are some of the greatest global challenges of the twenty-first century, was a strong reminder of the importance of women and girls to a livable planet.

The governor-elect’s wife affirmed her stance with the global call that without gender equality today, a sustainable future, and an equal future, remains beyond reach, and sought organized efforts toward achieving the objectives of the global event.

Mrs Soludo, who is also a child advocacy expert, pledged to continue championing the fight against all forms of social, cultural, political and religious practices against children, especially the girl child.

