Intra-city transport fares rise by 33.74% ahead of Christmas

The average fares paid by commuters within Nigerian cities rose by 33.74 percent year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The NBS stated this in its Transport Fare Watch for November released on Tuesday.

According to the report, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city increased from N333.86 in November last year to N446.50 this year.

On a month-month basis, the value increased by 1.46 percent compared to N440.09 posted in October.

READ ALSO: Kaduna bans inter-state transportation of livestock

The report read: “In terms of bus journey within the city (per drop constant route), Zamfara State, Bauchi State and Taraba State recorded the highest fares with N698.57, N641.89 and N573.40 respectively.

“However, Oyo, Abia and Borno States had the lowest fares with N223.40, N254.20 and N305.71 respectively.”

The cost of travelling between cities also rose during the period.

The NBS said that the average fare paid by commuters for intercity bus journey stood at N2,644.50 in November, indicating an increase of 0.38 percent on a month-on-month basis when compared to N2,634.46 for October.

It added: “For intercity bus travel (state route charged per person fare), the highest fares were recorded in Abuja, Lagos State and Sokoto States at N4,826.12, N3,558.74 and N3,500.73 respectively.

“The least fares were recorded in Bayelsa, Bauchi and Akwa Ibom States with N1,893.25, N1,945.03 and N1,991.04 respectively.

“On Zone, the South-South and the South-West recorded the highest fares of air transport in November 2021 with N37,366.67 and N37,166.67 compared to the North-West which had the least with N36,714.29.

In terms of bus journey intercity, the North-Central and South-West had the highest charges with N3,075.42 and N2,881.43, while the South-South recorded the least with N2,175.57

“The transport fare of bus journeys within the city recorded the highest in the North-East and North-West region with N494.04 and N478.49, with the South-East as the least at N367.53.”

On air transport, the report disclosed a marginal increase in fares for both YoY and MoM.

The average fare paid by air passengers for specific routes single journey decreased by 0.025 percent MoM but increased by 1.99 percent YoY to N37,022.97 in November.

“At the state level, the air transport charges (for specified routes single journey) for November 2021 was most expensive in Rivers State, Abuja and Edo State at N38,900.00, N38,700.00 and N38,600.00 respectively.

Conversely, Akwa Ibom, Sokoto, and Gombe States had the least fare with N33,300.00, N33,800.00 and N35,300.00 respectively,” the agency concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now