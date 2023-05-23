Inuwa Yahaya emerges as chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Tuesday, emerged as the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF).

He will take over from the outgoing Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, who has been in the position since 2019.

Yahaya, according to a statement issued by the Director-General (Press Affairs) in the Gombe Government House, Ismaila Misilli, was elected by the 19 northern governors during the Forum’s meeting held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on Tuesday.

In his acceptance speech, the governor promised to justify the confidence reposed in him by his colleagues in the region.

He said: “We will work hard to ensure that we catch up with the rest of the country, possibly with the developed parts of the world so that our people will feel the impact of good governance we all pursue.”

On his part, Lalong urged Yahaya to bring his sterling leadership qualities to bear in his new position.

He described the last four years as a difficult period for the north and charged the incoming governors to work together and restore peace in the region.

