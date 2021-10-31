Invasion of Justice Odili’s home cruel, undemocratic – Kalu

The former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Saturday described the invasion of the Abuja residence of a Supreme Court judge, Justice Mary Odili, as a cruel, undemocratic and uncivilized act.

Some security agents had on Friday evening invaded the judge’s residence in the Maitama area of Abuja with a search warrant over alleged illegal activities in the building.

However, in a statement, Kalu called for a full-blown investigation of the raid.

He said the action is capable of causing tension in the country, pointing out that a better approach would have been adopted for the operation.

The Senate Chief Whip noted that the security agents’ invasion of the judge’s residence was at variance with democratic tenets and an infringement on her rights.

He urged the Federal Government to bring the perpetrators to book.

Kalu said: “The invasion of the residence of Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court in a Gestapo manner is totally condemnable and unacceptable in a democratic dispensation.

“The country’s democracy is gradually growing and as such, acts that are not in tandem with the constitution of Nigeria and democratic process must not be tolerated.

“The Federal Government should commence a robust investigation into the sad development to save the face of the country in the comity of nations and to bring the perpetrators of the unfortunate incident to book.”

