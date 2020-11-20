Invest in Enyimba, turn it into a mega club, Enyeama urges Orji Kalu over Arsenal bid

Former Nigeria international, Vincent Enyeama has advised former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzo Kalu, to invest in Enyimba FC of Aba instead of Arsenal FC of England.

Orji Kalu, governor of Abia State between 1999 to 2007, had tweeted days back about his intentions to buy a 35 per cent stake in the English Premier League club.

The senator, who described himself as the pillar of sports in Africa, said the target was to see the North London club lift the Champions League and Premier League back to back “as we did with Enyimba”.

Enyimba had their most glorious days between 2001 and 2004, winning the Nigerian Professional Football League titles consecutively in 2001, 2002 and 2003 and becoming the first Nigerian club to win the CAF Champions League. It won it back to back in 2003 and 2004.

But Enyeama, who currently works as a goalkeeper trainer in France, is of the opinion that a mega club could be made out of Nigeria with such a huge funding.

“Why not invest that money in Enyimba and turn it into a mega club,” wrote the former Lille goalkeeper on Twitter.

“A club that will bring in a lot of sponsors and create job opportunities for the youth.

“Nigeria has no MEGA club side that we can boast of. what do I know, my mouth keeps putting me into trouble,” Enyeama added.

Recall that Orji is not the only Nigerian desiring to buy stakes in Arsenal FC. Billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, who is Africa’s richest man, had also said he would in 2021 buy the Premiership club.

