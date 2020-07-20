Investment commitments to Nigeria slumped by $10.9bn in H1 2020 –NIPC

Put differently, investment commitment fell to $5.06 billion between January and June 2020 from the $15.15 billion posted in the same period of last year as investors’ confidence in to Africa’s biggest economy worsened, setting in motion a capital flight early this year that impelled hordes of foreign investors to withdraw their funds from Nigeria invest them elsewhere.

NIPC made the revelation in a report obtained in Abuja on Sunday, citing the sweeping ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the negative growth.

Read also: Nigerian economy attracted $10.2bn new investment in 2019 –Report

Across the states, the top investment hubs during the period were Kaduna: $2.61 billion, Nasarawa: $56 million, Lagos: $221 million, Cross River: $15 million, and Ekiti: $50 million.

Sectors that attracted the most investments included Information and Communication: 32 per cent, Transportation and Storage: 40 per cent, and Mining and Quarrying: 22 per cent.