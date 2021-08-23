Investment into Nigerian capital market dips, as Wapco, Union Bank, others sell off

The total equity value in the Nigerian stock exchange dropped to N20.54 trillion on Monday, as the market dipped by 0.12 percent.

The market capitalisation didn’t pick up from the N20.57 trillion that it ended with last week Friday.

The All Share Index lost 48.39 basis points at the end of trading today, settling at 39,434.69 ASI, below Friday’s 39,483.08.

On Monday, investors exchanged 211.32 million shares in 3,939 deals, reducing their investment worth to N2.02 billion.

This is below the 280.57 million shares traded on Friday in 4,012 deals, valued at N3.18 billion.

FTN Cocoa led the chart after its share price appreciated by 10 percent to move from N0.40kobo to N0.44kobo per share.

Pharmdeko gained N0.17kobo during trading to take its share price from N1.72kobo to N1.89kobo per share.

Transcohot share price was up by 9.69 percent to end trading at N4.30kobo from N3.92kobo per share.

Courtville share price gained 9.68 percent to move from N0.31kobo to N0.34kobo per share at the end of trading.

Learn Africa share price rose by 9.30.percent to end trading with N1.41kobo from N1.29kobo per share.

Wapco topped the losers’ chart after shedding 5.29 percent from its share price during trading to drop from N22.70kobo per share to N21.50kobo per share.

PZ share price declined from N6 to N5.75kobo per share following a loss of 4.17 percent in its share price.

Union Bank share price plunged by 3.81 percent to end trading at N5.05 from N5.25kobo per share.

Eterna share price declined from N6.35kobo to N6.20kobo per share after losing 2.36 percent in share price during trading.

FCMB completed the list as its share price fell by 2.27 percent to end trading at N3.02 from N3.09 per share.

Chams was the most active stock as investors traded 47.95 million shares worth N10.57 million.

GTCO shares were traded at a volume of 20.93 million and valued at N586.12 million.

Honeywell Flour was next with 14.55 million shares traded at a cost of N45.12 million.

Courtville reported 13.02 million shares worth N4.34 million, while Wema Bank recorded over 10.34 million traded shares at a value of N8.97 million.

