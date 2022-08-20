Investment into Nigerian stock market falls, as investors sell off shares in Japaul Gold, PZ

Over 823.005 million shares were traded in 17,482 deals worth N12.228 billion this week, against the 1.511 billion shares that exchanged hands last week in 20,074 deals, valued at N13.547 billion.

Top NGX performing sector

The best performing sector for the week is Financial Services Industry, by measure of volume, as investors traded 561.683 million shares valued at N5.576 billion traded in 8,388 deals.

ICT Industry was next, with investors exchanging 91.819 million shares worth N1.478 billion in 1,532 deals, while Consumer Goods Industry reported over 42.546 million shares worth N3.396 billion were traded in 2,639 deals.

Top three equities

By measure of volume, FBN Holdings Plc, E-Tranzact International Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc are the top three equities, contributing 39.30% and 20.61% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

On the floor exchange of the FBN Holdings, E-Tranzact and UBA, the three companies recorded over 323.474 million shares worth N2.520 billion in 1,457 deals this week.



Top five gainers of the week

Prestige stock value gained 18.18 percent as the share price ended the week with N0.52kobo per share against the N0.44kobo it opened with.

Neimeth closed the week with N1.53kobo per share, rising by N0.13kobo to move above its opening of N1.40kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance was part of the gainers list as its stock price gained 8 percent to move from its opening of N0.25kobo to end the week with N0.27kobo per share.

Redstar Express share rose by N0.15kobo during the week as its stock hit N2.70kobo per share against the N2.55kobo that it started this week with.

Unity Bank share appreciated by 4.65 percent to jump from N0.43kobo per share to N0.45kobo per share.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Japaul Gold topped the losers list following a loss of 23.68 percent, which reduced its stock value to N0.29kobo at the end of trading, from N0.38kobo.

Courtville share value dropped to N0.44kobo per share by end of trade this week, having lost N0.12kobo from its opening share price of N0.56kobo per share.

University Press lost N0.40kobo from its share to end the week with N1.72kobo per share, below the N2.12kobo per share it started trading with.

PZ share lost N1.75kobo to end the week with N8.50kobo per share, against the N10.25kobo per share it started the week with.

Honeywell share value also fell during the week, losing N0.41kobo from its opening stock price of N2.83kobo to end trading with N2.42kobo per share.

