Investment value crashes amid high trading activities in Nigerian bourse

The value of shares traded this week by investors was put at N10.330 billion as 1.006 billion shares exchanged hands between Monday to Friday in 17,165 deals.

A week before, investors had traded 981.147 million shares in 15,001 deals, valued at N10.384 billion, a report obtained from NGX disclosed.

It was gathered that Financial Services Industry, Consumer Goods, and Conglomerates Industry, accounted for the largest share of the investment this week.

By measure of volume, Financial Services Industry gained the most, with 646.404 million shares valued at N5.199 billion traded in 8,996 deals.

Coming close was the Consumer Goods Industry, which recorded 108.587 million shares worth N2.257 billion in 3,213 deals, while Conglomerates Industry came next with turnover of 80.257 million shares worth N179.134 million in 614 deals.

The companies that led the investment activities are Zenith Bank Plc, Transcorp Hotels Plc and Access Bank Plc based on volume of shares traded.

The top three equities, according to the NGX, accounted for 207.341 million shares worth N2.510 billion in 2,774 deals, contributing 20.61% and 24.30% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

\

Top five gainers

Veritas Kapital share price rose by 18.18 percent to jump from N0.22kobo per share to N0.26kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance stock value was up by N0.10kobo as the share price ended the week with N0.65kobo against the N0.55kobo it opened with.

Vitafoam closed the week with N14.25kobo per share after gaining N2.15kobo to move above its opening of N12.10kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour was part of the gainers list as its stock price rose by N0.15kobo to move from its opening of N1.40kobo to end the week with N1.55kobo per share.

Portland Paints gained N0.24kobo during the week as its share price rose to N2.64kobo per share against the N2.40kobo that it started this week with.

READ ALSO: Investors pocket N80bn as Nigeria’s stock market recovers from slump

Top five losers

Consolidated Hallmark topped the losers list following a loss of 13.43 percent, which reduced its stock value to N0.58kobo at the end of trading, from N0.67kobo.

Royal Exchange share price dropped to N0.63kobo by end of trade this week, having lost 12.50 percent from its opening share price of N0.72kobo.

Airtel Africa share price was down by N75.30kobo to end the week with N678 per share, against the N753.30kobo per share it started the week with.

Juli share value also fell during the week, losing N0.13kobo from its opening stock price of N1.36kobo, to end trading with N1.23kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance lost N0.17kobo from its share price to end the week with N1.73kobo per share, below the N1.90kobo per share it started trading with.

By Fakoyejo Ayodeji

Join the conversation

Opinions