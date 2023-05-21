Investments drop to N33.6bn amidst low trading in Nigeria’s capital market

Investors in the Nigerian stock market traded 3.029 billion shares valued at N33.62 billion in 29,505 deals last week.

This fell short of the 3.602 billion shares valued at N36.451 billion traded by shareholders in 27,801 deals the previous week.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry topped trading last week with 2.095 billion shares valued at N21.847 billion exchanging hands in 14,008 deals.

Conglomerates Industry followed with investors trading 398.558 million shares worth N1.185 billion in 3,129 deals.

The Services Industry completed the list with 270.111 million shares worth N1.853 billion traded by investors in 1,317 deals.

Top three equities

Fidelity Bank Plc, Access Holdings Plc, and Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) Plc were the top three equities by measure of volume at the close of trading last week.

Fidelity Bank, Access Holdings, and Transcorp reported that investors traded a combined 1.328 billion shares worth N8.159 billion in 5,286 deals.

According to data released by the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), the companies contributed 43.84 percent and 24.26 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

FTN Cocoa gained N0.12kobo to end the week with N0.44kobo from the previous N0.32kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel’s share price rose by N0.47 kobo to close at N2.03, up from the N1.56 kobo per share posted the previous week.

PZ Cussons share price was up by N3.50 kobo, moving from N12.50 kobo to N16 per share.

Livestock Feeds’ share value appreciated by N0.28 kobo to end the week with N1.30 kobo from N1.02 kobo per share.

Cornerstone gained N0.15 kobo to move from N0.65 kobo to N0.80 kobo per share.

Top five losers of the week

CWG lost N0.53 kobo to close at N1.54 kobo, down from N2.07 kobo per share.

Ardova’s share price was down by N6.25 kobo dropping from N26.40 kobo to N20.15 kobo per share.

May & Baker’s share price dipped by N0.45 kobo to close at N4, down from N4.45 kobo per share reported the previous week.

Honeywell Flour’s share dropped from N3 to N2.71 kobo after losing N0.29 kobo during trading.

McNichol’s share fell from N0.75kobo to N0.68kobo per share, shedding 9.33 percent in five days.

