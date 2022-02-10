Investments in youths pathway to prosperity, security – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday described investments in young people as a pathway to prosperity, and security in the country.

The Vice President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, stated this during a Stakeholders’ Summit on the At-Risk Children Programme (ARC-P) held at the State House, Abuja.

He stressed the need to provide children with opportunities that would ensure their success in all areas of endeavour.

He said the Federal Government had taken multi-dimensional approach in tackling the challenges young people face with several intervention programmes.

Osinbajo said: “The ARC-P is an important component of the variety of government interventions designed to complement and support existing initiatives of the Buhari administration in dealing with the problems of vulnerable children and young people.”

