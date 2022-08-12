Investors drop N189bn as Nigeria’s capital market continues losing streak

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N189.06 billion at the close of trading on Friday.

This followed the dip in equity capitalization by -0.7 percent from N26.97 trillion to N26.78 trillion on the trading floor on Friday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index crashed by 350.53 basis points to close at 49,664.07, down from 50,014.6 posted the previous day.

Investors traded 750.28 million shares worth N5.30 billion in 4,076 deals today.

This surpassed the 133.59 million shares valued at N1.60 billion which exchanged hands in 4,292 deals on Thursday.

Meanwhile, BUA Foods led the gainers with N5.45kobo to rise from N54.50kobo to N59.95kobo per share.

NEM gained N0.40kobo to move from N4.01 to N4.41kobo per share.

Courtville’s share value was up by 9.80 percent to end trading with N0.56kobo from N0.51kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel gained N0.11kobo to close at N1.27kobo as against the previous N1.16kobo per share.

Multiverse shares rose by N0.19kobo to end trading at N2.44kobo from N2.25kobo per share.

BUA Cement topped the losers’ chart after shedding N5.85kobo to drop from N58.80kobo to N52.95kobo per share.

Chams share price dropped by 9.68 percent to end trading at N0.28kobo from N0.31kobo per share.

Cutix lost N0.20kobo to end trading with N2.05 from N2.25kobo per share.

Ellah Lakes share dropped from N4.30kob to N4 per share after losing N0.30kobo during trading.

Unity Bank lost 6.52 percent to drop from N0.46kobo to N0.43kobo per share.

CAP Hotel led the day’s trading with 478.20 million shares valued at N3.34 million.

ETranzact sold 77.56 million shares worth N176.85 million.

Wapic followed with 37.07 million shares valued at N14 93 million

FBN Holdings traded 30.52 million shares worth N333.23 million, while UBA traded 13.19 million valued at N92.68 million.

