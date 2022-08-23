Investors drop N426bn as Nigeria’s capital market continues losing streak

The Nigerian capital market ended trading with a whooping N426.06 billion loss on Tuesday.

This followed the crash in equity capitalization by -1.60 percent from N26.61 trillion to N26.18 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

The All-Share Index was down by 789.91 basis points to drop from 49,344.67 to 48,554.76 on Tuesday.

Investors closed trading today with 204.15 million shares worth N3.18 billion traded in 3,533 deals.

This was an improvement when compared to the 122.73 million shares valued at N1.30 billion which exchanged hands in 3,915 deals the previous day.

FTN Cocoa led the gainers’ table with a 10 percent rise in share price to move from N0.30kobo to N0.33kobo per share.

NEM gained N0.40kobo to move from N4 to N4.40kobo per share.

Honeywell’s share value was up by N0.26kobo to end trading with N2.89kobo from N2.63kobo per share.

UPL gained N0.17kobo to close at N1.89kobo above its opening price of N1.72kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit’s share price appreciated by 7.41 percent to move from N0.27kobo to N0.29kobo per share.

BUA Foods topped the losers table after shedding N5.95kobo to drop from N59.95kobo to N54 per share.

NNFM’s share price dropped by N0.85kobo to end trading at N7.75kobo from N8.60kobo per share.

Seplat lost N119.90kobo to end trading with N1300 from N1419.90kobo per share.

Eterna lost N0.55kobo to drop from N6.60kobo to N6.05 per share.

Nahco’s share dropped from N5.95kobo to N5.50kobo per share after losing N0.45kobo during trading.

Mutual Benefit led the day’s trading with 44 million shares valued at N12.76 million.

Zenith Bank sold 25.19 million shares worth N554.79 million.

FBN Holdings followed with 22.09 million shares valued at N236.87 million

Access Corp traded 12.97 million shares worth N107.72 million, while UBA traded 11.17 million valued at N78.83 million.

