Investors dump Access Corp, Unity Bank shares as Nigeria’s capital market loses N35.1bn

The Nigerian stock market’s equity capitalization crashed by -0.13 percent at the close of trading on Friday.

This means the total value of investments in the capital market dropped by N35.19 billion from N26.72 trillion to N26.68 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index depreciated by 65.24 basis points to close at 49, 475.24, down from 49,540.48 posted on Thursday.

Investors traded 197.45 million shares valued at N2.94 billion in 3,462 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 167.60 million shares worth N1.26 billion traded by shareholders in 3,458 deals the previous day.

NEM led the gainers’ list with a N0.46kobo rise in share price to move from N5.13kobo to N5.59kobo per share.

Academy gained N0.14kobo to move from N2.06 to N2.20kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share value was up by 3.70 percent to end trading with N0.28kobo from N0.27kobo per share.

Cadbury gained N0.40kobo to close at N13.75kobo, above its opening price of N13.35kobo per share.

Nahco’s share traded upward by 0.88 percent to rise from N5.70kobo to N5.75kobo per share.

NGX Group topped the losers’ table after shedding N198.75kobo to drop from N1988.25kobo to N1789.50kobo per share.

Regal Insurance’s share price dropped by 7.41 percent to end trading at N0.25kobo from N0.27kobo per share.

Unity Bank lost 6.98 percent to end trading with N0.40kobo from N0.43kobo per share.

Access Corp lost N0.45kobo to drop from N8.75kobo to N8.30kobo per share.

Cornerstone’s share dropped from N0.63kobo to N0.60kobo per share after losing 4.76 percent during trading.

Zenith Bank led the day’s trading with 11.80 million shares valued at N232.61 million.

Access Corp sold 11.35 million shares worth N98.28 million.

First Bank of Nigeria followed with 10.21 million shares valued at N102.63 million.

UBA traded 9.06 million shares worth N66.44 million, while GTCO traded 6.64 million valued at N130.99 million.

