Investors gain N100bn as CWG selloff continues in Nigeria’s stock market | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Stock market completed its recovery from last month’s dismal performance after the equity capitalization increased by N100 billion at the close of business on Tuesday.

The equity capitalization settled at N20.26 trillion, compared to N20.16 trillion recorded at the close of business on Monday.

The All Share Index also increased from 38,686.4 reported the previous day to 38,881.7 on Tuesday.

Investors traded in 218.51 million shares valued at N1.59 billion in 3,630 deals on Tuesday.

This was a slight increase compared to 210.75 million shares valued at N1.49 billion that exchanged hands in 3,958 transactions on Monday.

Okomu Oil led the gainers’ chart after gaining N9.65kobo in share price to move from N96.50kobo to N106.15kobo per share at the close of closing on Tuesday.

Learn Africa gained 9 percent to increase its share price from N1 to N1.09 per share.

Champion Breweries share price rose by 4.71 percent to end trading at N2 from N1.91kobo per share.

Unilever’s share price was up by N0.45kobo to move from N11.65kobo to N12.10kobo per share at the end of trading.

Cornerstone’s share price increased by 3.57 percent to end trading with N0.58kobo from N0.56kobo per share.

CWG topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.13kobo in share price to drop from N1.38kobo to N1.25kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share price declined from N0.49kobo to N0.45kobo per share following a loss of 8.16 percent in its share price.

FTN Cocoa’s share price plunged by 7.69 percent to end trading at N0.36kobo from N0.39kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital’s share price declined from N0.26kobo to N0.24kobo per share after losing 7.69 percent in share price during trading.

Caverton completed the list as its share price fell by N0.10kobo to end trading at N1.80kobo from N1.90kobo per share.

Courtville was the most active stock as investors traded 35.81 million shares worth N7.20 million.

Fidelity Bank shares were traded at a volume of 26.62 million and valued at N60.16 million.

Zenith Bank was next with 15.25 million shares traded at a cost of N349.31 million.

Mansard reported 13.86 million shares worth N11.95 million, while Veritas Kapital recorded over 12.82 million traded shares at a value of N3.35 million.

