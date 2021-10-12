Investors gain N100bn as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from previous day’s loss

The Nigerian capital market rebounded from Monday’s loss following the 0.4 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of business today.

The equity capitalization rose by N100billion to close at N21.31 trillion compared to N21.21 trillion posted on Monday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 182.96 basis points to settle at 40,896.96 against 40,714 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 563.88 million shares valued at N5.09 billion in 4,253 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 191.31 million shares worth N2.59 billion that exchanged hands in 4,395 deals on Monday.

Champion Breweries topped the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.23kobo to move from N2.30kobo to N2.53kobo per share.

Cornerstone share price was up by 9.80 percent to end trading at N0.56kobo from N0.51kobo per share.

First Bank gained N0.95kobo to move from N9.70kobo to N10.65kobo per share at the end of trading.

Sovereign Insurance share price appreciated by 9.09 percent to end trading with N0.24kobo from N0.22kobo per share.

Living Trust share price rose by 8.96 percent to move from N0.67kobo to N0.73kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance topped the losers’ chart after shedding 6.78 percent from its share price to drop from N0.59kobo to N0.55kobo per share.

Japaul Gold share price declined from N0.48kobo to N0.45kobo per share after losing 6.25 percent in its share price.

NEM share price lost 3 81 percent to end trading at N2.02 from N2.10kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel share price declined from N1.14kobo to N1.10kobo per share after losing 3.51 percent from its share price during trading.

Oando completed the list as its share price lost N0.18kobo to end trading at N5.02 from N5.20kobo per share.

First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 31.72 million shares worth N3.29 billion.

Champion Brew shares were traded at a volume of 49.91 million and valued at N126.29 million.

Ecobank was next with 38.05 million shares traded at a cost of N269.20 million.

UBA reported 22.53 million shares worth N181.40 million, while Fidelity Bank recorded over 16.55 million traded shares at a value of N43.35 million.

