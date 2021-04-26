Investors gain N100bn in Nigeria’s stock market. Linkage Assurance, Transcorp among top gainers | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Investors gain N100bn in Nigeria’s stock market. Linkage Assurance, Transcorp among top gainers
Investors in the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) gained over N100 billion on Monday as the bourse bullish run extended to another week.
At the close of business on the trading floor, the equity capitalization increased from N20.47 trillion recorded last Friday to N20.57 on Monday.
The All Share Index rose by 0.04 percent to 39,318.52 on Monday.
This was higher than the 39,301.82 recorded on Friday.
Investors traded 329.73 million shares valued at N2.05 billion in 4,308 deals during Monday’s trading on the floor of the stock market.
This was also higher than the 287.03 million shares valued at N3.03 billion traded by investors in 3,578 deals on Friday.
Linkage Assurance led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by 10 percent to move from N0.80kobo to N0.88kobo per share at the close of business.
Transcorp gained 10 percent during trading and increased its share price from N0.80kobo to N0.88kobo per share.
Cornerstone’s share price rose by 9.62 percent to end trading at N0.57kobo from N0.52kobo per share.
Fidson gained N0.40kobo in share price to move from N4.40kobo to N4.80kobo per share at the end of trading.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s stock market Investors gain N90bn. Sovereign Insurance, Stanbic among top gainers
Unity Bank’s share price increased by 8.47 percent to end trading at N0.64kobo from N0.59kobo per share.
Conoil topped the losers’ chart after shedding N1.75kobo of its share price to drop from N18.75kobo to N17 per share.
Ikeja Hotel share price declined from N1.10kobo to N1 per share following a loss of N0.10kobo during trading.
Sovereign Insurance share price plunged by 8 percent to end trading at N0.23kobo from N0.25kobo per share.
NAHCO share price declined from N3.25kobo to N2.10kobo per share after losing N0.15kobo during the day’s business.
Jaiz Bank completed the list as its share price fell by 4.76 percent to end trading at N0.60kobo from N0.63kobo per share.
Transcorp was the most active stock as investors traded 92.54 million shares worth N81.28 million.
First Bank shares were traded at a volume of 23.89 million and valued at N177.33 million.
Mansard was next with 20.04 million shares traded at a cost of N18.35 million.
Access Bank reported 17.11 million shares worth N128.95 million while GTBank recorded over 16.44 million traded shares at a value of N513.54 million.
