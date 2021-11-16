Investors gain N111bn as First Bank leads Nigeria’s capital market recovery

Investors recovered from the losses of the last few days after pocketing N111.60 billion at the close of business on Tuesday.

This followed the rise in equity capitalization by 0.49 percent from N22.56 trillion to N22.67 trillion on Tuesday.

The positive development also rubbed on the All-Share Index which moved up by 213.86 basis points to close at 43,444.20 compared to 43,230.34 posted on Monday.

Investors increased their participation after exchanging 423.83 million shares worth N11.64 billion in 4,181 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 293.42 million shares worth N4.28 billion traded by investors in 4,239 deals the previous day.

On the equities table, Cutix topped the gainers’ chart as its share price was up by N0.25kobo to end trading at N3.25kobo from N3 per share.

Cornerstone Insurance gained 7.69 percent to move from N0.52kobo per share to N0.56kobo per share at the end of trading.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share price was up by 6.90 percent to end trading with N0.62kobo from N0.58kobo per share.

Royal Exchange share price appreciated by 6 percent to move from N0.50kobo to N0.53kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Nigerian investors lose N82.5bn as banks top active trades

Regal Insurance share price rose by 5.26 percent to move from N0.38kobo to N0.40kobo per share.

Total led the losers’ table after shedding N24 from its share price to drop from N240.80kobo to N216.80kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit share price declined from N0.29kobo to N0.27kobo per share after losing 6.90 percent in its share price.

Linkage Assurance lost 5.36 percent to end trading at N0.53kobo from N0.56kobo per share.

Chams share price declined from N0.23kobo to N0.22kobo per share after losing 4.35 percent from its share price during trading.

Mansard completed the list after losing N0.10kobo to end trading at N2.20kobo from N2.30kobo per share.

First Bank led the active trade with 223.58 million shares worth N2.75 billion.

Sterling Bank shares were traded at a volume of 32.48 million and valued at N48.73 million.

Transcorp was next with 24.66 million shares traded at a cost of N24.47 million.

GTCO reported 20.84 million shares worth N564.22 million while Jaiz Bank recorded over 15.92 million traded shares at a value of N10.33 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now