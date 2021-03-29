Investors gain N145.02bn as Nigeria's stock market opens week strongly | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Investors gain N145.02bn as Nigeria’s stock market opens week strongly
The Nigerian stock market opened trading this week strongly with investors gaining N145.02 billion on Monday.
The equity capitalisation increased from N20.51 trillion recorded on Friday to N20.66 trillion at the close of trading on Monday.
The All- Share Index rose by 0.71 percent to surpass Friday’s 39,216.20 and settled at 39,493.37.
522.17 million shares valued at N10.65 billion were traded in 4,566 deals on Monday.
This was a significant increase from 250.92 million shares worth N2.79 billion that exchanged hands in 3,746 deals on Friday.
Courtville topped the gainers’ list after its share price rose by 10 percent to move from N0.2kobo to N0.22kobo per share at the close of trading.
Custodian gained N0.6kobo and increased its share price from N6 to N6.6kobo per share.
Linkage Assurance’s share price rose by 9.80 percent to end trading at N0.56kobo from N0.51kobo per share.
Caverton gained N0.18kobo during trading to move from N1.89kobo to N2.07kobo per share at the close of activities.
Jaiz Bank’s share price rose by 8.47 percent to end trade with N0.64kobo from N0.59kobo per share.
Cornerstone topped the losers’ chart after shedding 9.84 percent in share price and dropped from N0.61 to N0.55kobo.
READ ALSO: NSE: Investors’ high participation fails to stop market slump
Oando lost 6.06 percent to drop from N3.3kobo to N3.1kobo per share.
Honeyflour’s share price plunged by 4.84 percent to end trading at N1.18kobo per share from N1.24kobo.
PZ share price declined from N5 to N4.85kobo per share after losing N0.15kobo in share price during trading.
FCMB completed the list as its share price fell by 2.68 percent to end trading at N2.9kobo from N2.98kobo per share.
GTBank was the most active stock as investors traded 230.37 million shares worth N7.38 billion.
Union Bank shares were traded at a volume of 79.22 million and valued at N419.83 million.
Wema Bank was next with 51.94 million shares traded at a cost of N31.70 million.
Transcorp reported 18.68 million shares worth N14.96 million while Courtville recorded over 16.84 million traded shares at a value of N3.70 million
