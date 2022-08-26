Investors gain N26.7bn as Japaul Gold, FCMB sustain Nigeria’s bourse growth

Investors in the Nigerian capital market went home with N10.93 billion after the equity capitalization appreciated by 0.04 percent at the end of Friday’s trading.

The equity capitalization increased from N26.78 trillion to N26.79 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

The growth was driven by the rise in the All-Share Index.

The ASI rose by 20.28 basis points to close at 49,682.15, up from 49,661.87 posted on Thursday.

Investors traded 193.51 million shares worth N4.64 billion in 3,307 deals today.

This fell short of 226.47 million shares valued at N2.76 billion which exchanged hands in 3,515 deals the previous day.

Japaul Gold led the gainers’ list with a 9.68 percent rise in share price to move from N0.31kobo to N0.34kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit gained 7.14 percent to move from N0.28kobo to N0.30kobo per share.

FCMB’s share value was up by N0.18kobo to end trading with N3.20kobo from N3.02 per share.

Unity Bank gained 5 percent to close at N0.42kobo above its opening price of N0.40kobo per share.

Academy’s share traded upward by 4.39 percent to rise from N2.05kobo to N2.14kobo per share.

Ellah Lakes topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.40kobo to drop from N4 to N3.60kobo per share.

Vitafoam’s share price dropped by N2.20kobo to end trading at N20.30kobo from N22.50kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance lost N0.15kobo to end trading with N1.50kobo from N1.65kobo per share.

Chams lost 7.41 percent to drop from N0.27kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

UBN share dropped from N6 to N5.60kobo per share after losing N0.40kobo during trading.

Jaiz Bank led the day’s trading with 45.91 million shares valued at N39.04 million.

FBN Holdings sold 24.94 million shares worth N270.97 million.

Access Corp followed with 18.92 million shares valued at N154.89 million

NEM traded 11.09 million shares worth N51.45 million, while GTCO traded 9.33 million valued at N186.90 million.

