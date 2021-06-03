Investors gain N34.25bn amid Nigerian stock market’s sluggish growth | Ripples Nigeria

Investors in the Nigerian stock market gained N34.25 billion on Thursday as the bourse continued to crawl out of last month’s consecutive losses on the trading floor.

At the close of business on the trading floor, the market capitalisation increased from N20.058 trillion to N20.092 trillion on Thursday.

The All Share Index was up by 0.07 percent to move from 38,482.52 reported on Wednesday to 38,548.24 today.

Investors traded 249.68 million shares valued at N1.87 billion in 3,524 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed the 156.90 million shares valued at N1.32 billion that exchanged hands in 3,273 transactions the previous day.

UPLN led the gainers’ chart after its share price gained N0.14kobo to move from N1.40kobo to N1.54kobo per share.

Berger Paint gained N0.60kobo during trading to increase its share price from N6.10kobo to N6.70kobo per share.

John Holt share price rose by 9.43 percent to end trading at N0.58kobo from N0.53kobo per share.

Associated Bus Company share price was up by 8.82 percent to move from N0.34kobo to N0.37kobo per share at the end of trading.

African Prudential’s share price increased by N0.40kobo to end trading with N6.20kobo from N5.80kobo per share.

CWG topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.18kobo from its share price to drop from N1.87kobo to N1.69kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Investors lose N12.25bn as Nigeria’s stock market slips back to bearish zone

Union Bank of Nigeria’s share price declined from N5.95kobo to N5.55kobo per share following a loss of N0.40kobo in its share price.

Sovereign Insurance’s share price plunged by 6.67 percent to end trading at N0.28kobo from N0.30kobo per share.

Courtville’s share price declined from N0.21kobo to N0.20kobo per share after losing 4.76 percent in share price during trading.

Japaul Gold completed the list as its share price fell by 3.39 percent to end trading at N0.57kobo from N0.59kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance was the most active stock as investors traded 35.50 million shares worth N9.72 million.

Zenith Bank shares were traded at a volume of 27.50 million and valued at N632.28 million.

FCMB was next with 22.68 million shares traded at a cost of N72.23 million.

Mansard reported 16.86 million shares worth N15.18 million while Fidelity Bank recorded over 14.54 million traded shares at a value of N32.32 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions