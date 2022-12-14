Investors gain N73.2bn as GTCO, Zenith Bank top trading

Investors in the Nigerian capital market gained N73.2 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This followed the rise in market capitalization by 0.27 percent from N26.60 billion to N26.68 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

In the same vein, the All-Share Index rose by 134.5 basis points to close at 48,988.04, up from 48,853.54 recorded on Tuesday.

Investors splashed N1.67 billion on 88.03 million shares in 2,832 deals on Wednesday.

This however fell short of N3.87 billion that exchanged hands for 162.97 million shares in 3,286 deals the previous day.

Redstar led the gainers’ list with a N0.20kobo rise in share price, moving from N2.06 to N2.26kobo per share.

Chams gained 9.52 percent to move from N0.21kobo to N0.23kobo per share.

SCOA’s share value was up by 8.97 percent to end trading with N0.85kobo from N0.78kobo per share.

Learn Africa gained N0.16kobo to close at N1.81kobo, above its opening price of N1.81kobo per share.

Lasaco’s shares traded upward by 7.14 percent to rise from N0.84kobo to N0.90kobo per share.

Prestige topped the losers’ table after shedding 8.70 percent to drop from N0.46kobo to N0.42kobo per share.

Multiverse’s share price dropped by N0.37kobo to end trading at N3.98kobo from N4.35kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance lost 6.98 percent to end trading with N0.40kobo from N0.43kobo per share.

Eterna lost N0.37kobo to drop from N6.44kobo to N6.07 per share.

Dangote Sugar’s share dropped from N16.20kobo to N15.30kobo per share after losing N0.90kobo during trading.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 10.21 million shares valued at N213.64 million.

Zenith Bank traded 9.78 million shares worth N225.27 million.

Jaiz Bank sold 7.91 million shares worth N7.02 million

Sterling Bank followed with 5.16 million shares valued at N7.08 million, while United Capital traded 4.47 million shares valued at N61.57 million.

