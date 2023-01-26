Business
Investors gain N83.5bn as Nigeria’s capital market rebounds from trading losses
The Nigerian capital market rebounded from the previous day’s losses with a rise in equity capitalization by 0.29 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.
This represented an N83.50 billion growth in the market capitalization from N28.64 trillion to N28.73 trillion after five hours of trading today.
Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 153.31 basis points to close at 52,752.96, up from 52,599.65 achieved by the bourse on Wednesday.
Investors traded 139.68 million shares worth N2.02 billion in 3,549 deals on Thursday.
This surpassed the 119.84 million shares valued at N2.68 billion traded by investors in 3,552 deals the previous day.
Geregu led the gainers’ list with a N13.40kobo rise in share price moving from N134 to N147.40kobo per share.
Wapic gained 9.76 percent to move from N0.41kobo to N0.45kobo per share.
Chellarams’ share value was up by N0.15kobo to end trading at N1.81kobo from N1.65kobo per share.
International Energy Insurance’s shares traded upward by 9.43 percent to rise from N0.53kobo to N0.58kobo per share.
Tripple Gee gained 9.09 percent to close at N0.96kobo, above its opening price of N0.88kobo per share.
RT Briscoe topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.09 percent to drop from N0.33kobo to N0.30kobo per share.
Royal Exchange’s share price dropped by 8.24 percent to end trading at N0.78kobo from N0.85kobo per share.
Courtville lost N0.47kobo to end trading with N0.47kobo from N0.51kobo per share.
Linkage Assurance’s share price dropped from N0.50kobo to N0.48kobo per share after losing 4 percent during trading.
Transcorp lost 0.82 percent to drop from N1.22kobo to N1.21kobo per share.
GTCO led the day’s trading with 17.79 million shares valued at N433.17 million.
Access Corp traded 15.37 million shares worth N141.38 million.
Fidelity Bank sold 11.90 million shares worth N64.89 million.
Mutual Benefit followed with 6.85 million shares valued at N2.39 million, while Dangote Sugar traded 6.69 million shares valued at N113.06 million.
