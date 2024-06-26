Investors gain N94bn as Nigeria’s equities market reverses losing trend

The Nigerian equities market rebounded from its negative run with investors making N94 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This followed the growth in share prices of FTN COCOA, OANDO, CWG, and others on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization increased to N56.2 trillion from N56.1 trillion posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 99,385.44 from 99,217.60 recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was positive as 35 stocks advanced, 13 declined, while 71 stocks remained unchanged in 7,597 deals.

FTNCOCOA, OANDO, and CWG led other gainers with 10% growth in share price each to close at N1.54, N13.75, and N6.60 from the previous N1.40, N12.50, and N6.00 per share.

On the flip side, NSLTECH, CORNERST, and ROYALEX led other price decliners as they shed 10%, 8.64%, and 7.58% each to close at N0.54, N2.01, and N0.61 from the initial N0.60, N2.20, and N0.66 per share.

On the volume index, ACCESS CORP led trading with 45.335 million shares valued at N859 million in 462 deals followed by AIICO which traded 23.955 million shares valued at N13.463 million in 160 deals.

GTCO traded 13.850 million shares valued at N608 million in 254 deals.

On the value index, ACCESS CORP recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N859 million in 462 deals followed by GTCO which traded equities worth N608 million in 409 deals.

MTN Nigeria traded stocks worth N435 million in 409 deals.

