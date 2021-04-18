Investors hold on as Bitcoin struggles to survive Turkey's hammer | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Investors hold on as Bitcoin struggles to survive Turkey’s hammer
Turkey threw a spanner in the works of bitcoin following weeks of bullish run by the most popular cryptocurrency – the surge came to an end this weekend, as value of bitcoin crashed to its lowest in three weeks.
For the past week, bitcoin had been trading above $60,000, reaching its highest $64,516 per bitcoin four days ago. At the time, the market capitalisation of the digital asset had risen to $1.20 trillion.
The surge in bitcoin had become consistent following the entry of global corporations like Tesla, Mastercard, Visa and many other institutional investors, who made bitcoin a major asset in their portfolio.
However, as the world continues to marvel at the growth of bitcoin’s market value against government opposition in countries like Nigeria and China, a spanner was thrown into its works by the Turkish government.
How did Turkey hurt bitcoin?
Turkey central bank banned use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for payments or other transactions during the weekend, citing non-recoverable losses tied to the risk in trading digital assets.
“Payment service providers will not be able to develop business models in a way that crypto assets are used directly or indirectly in the provision of payment services and electronic money issuance.”
READ ALSO: Bitcoin hits $64,516, breaks Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Google trillion-dollar record
The central bank of Turkey added, “Their use in payments may cause non-recoverable losses for the parties to the transactions … and include elements that may undermine the confidence in methods and instruments used currently in payments.”
This decision by the government singlehandedly hurt bitcoin, sending it into the dip. The ban crash the value of the crypto by 10.62 percent in the last 24hours. Sending bitcoin price $55,000.
Bitcoin’s current price is $54,291, with its market capitalisation put at $1.01 trillion. This means about $190 billion was lost by holders of bitcoin in the last four days when compared to its highest of $1.20 trillion.
Despite the crash in price, some holders are tightening their grip on the dip as they choose to remain in the dump, while others are considering buying the dip to position themselves for future hike in bitcoin when it rebounds and shed the pressure Turkey ban placed on cryptocurrencies.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Juventus’ UCL hopes under threat after stunning defeat at Atalanta
Serie A champions, Juventus are on the verge of missing out of Champions League qualification after losing 1-0 to Atalanta...
Maja goal not enough for Fulham as Arsenal snatch late draw
Super Eagles forward, Josh Maja scored for Fulham in their Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on...
Messi stars as Barca beat Bilbao to win Copa del Rey
Lionel Messi scored twice for Barcelona as they defeated Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Spanish Copa del Rey...
Chelsea end Man City’s quadruple hopes, through to FA Cup final
Chelsea have advanced to the final of the English FA Cup after beating Manchester City 1-0 in their semifinal clash...
Bayern respond to UCL exit with Bundesliga win over Wolfsburg
Bayern Munich bounced back from their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday with a victory over Wolfsburg in a Bundesliga...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents
If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...