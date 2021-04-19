Investors increase investment in capital market as MTN, Fidelity Bank lead trading | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Investors increase investment in capital market as MTN, Fidelity Bank lead trading
On Monday, trading closed high as share value appreciated by 0.10 percent to end with 38,848.02 All Share Index, higher than last week’s 38,808.01 ASI.
The rise in ASI reflected in the value of the Nigerian stock market capitalisation which rose to N20.33 trillion on Monday, surpassing the N20.31 trillion reported as equity capitalisation last week Friday.
Trading among investors skyrocketed on Monday, as number of shares exchanged was put at 508.63 million in 4.324 deals worth N32.10 billion. This surpassed last Friday’s trading which recorded 262.51 million shares worth N2.43 billion in 3,525 deals.
FCMB led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.26kobo to move from N2.66kobo to N2.92kobo per share.
NNFM gained N0.50kobo during trading and increased its share price from N5.35kobo to N5.85kobo per share.
UPL share price rose by N0.10kobo to end trading at N1.17kobo from N1.07 per share.
Honeywell gained N0.11kobo in share price to move from N1.19kobo to N1.30kobo per share at the end of trading.
Mutual Benefit share price increased by 8.82 percent to end trading with N0.37kobo from N0.34kobo per share.
FTN Cocoa topped the losers’ chart with a share after shedding 10 percent of its share price during trading to drop from N0.50 kobo to N0.45kobo.
READ ASLO: Unilever, BUA Cement, Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list
Unity Bank share price declined from N0.64kobo to N0.59kobo per share following a loss of 7.81 percent in its share price.
UAC Property share price plunged by 5.06 percent to end trading at N0.75kobo from N0.79kobo per share.
Jaiz Bank share price declined from N0.64kobo to N0.61kobo per share after losing 4.69 percent in share price during trading.
Africa Prudential completed the list as its share price fell by N0.25kobo to end trading at N5.25kobo from N5.50kobo per share.
MTN was the most active stock as investors traded 181.73 million shares worth N29.67 billion.
Fidelity Bank shares were traded at a volume of 106.87 million and valued at N224.74 million.
First Bank was next with 35.01 million shares traded at a cost of N267.17 million.
UAC Nigeria reported 20.42 million shares worth N209.02 million, while Zenith Bank recorded over 18.16 million traded shares at a value of N392.77 million.
