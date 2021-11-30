Investors lose N11.94bn as Access Bank, Ecobank fail to stop Nigeria’s market slide

Shareholders in the Nigerian capital market lost N11.94 billion from their total investments at the close of business on Tuesday..

This followed the 0.05 percent drop in equity capitalization at the close of the day’s trading.

The equity capitalization dropped from N22.57 trillion to N22.56 trillion on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index was down by 22.89 basis points to close at 43,248.05 compared to 43,270.94 reported on Monday.

Investors traded 224.91 million shares valued at N3.70 billion in 4,331 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 213.12 million shares worth N2.35 billion that exchanged hands in 4,105 deals the previous day.

AIICO topped the gainers’ list as its share price was up by 9.21 percent to end trading at N0.83 kobo from N0.76 kobo per share.

Access Bank share price rose by N0.40 kobo to move from N9.10 kobo per share to N9.50 kobo per share at the end of trading.

Wapic share price was up by 4.17 percent to end trading with N0.50 kobo from N0.48kobo per share.

Ecobank’s share was up N0.30 kobo to move from N8.05 kobo to N8.35 kobo per share.

FCMB’s share price increased by N0.10 kobo to move from N3 to N3.10 kobo per share.

On the losers’ chart, UPDC REIT’s share price declined from N4.55 kobo to N4.10 kobo per share after losing N0.45 kobo in its share price.

Ikeja Hotel’s share price declined from N1.35 kobo to N1.22 kobo per share after losing N0.13 kobo from its share price during trading.

UPDC lost N0.11 kobo to end trading at N1.07 from N1.18 kobo per share.

Chams share price depreciated by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.20 kobo from N0.22 kobo per share.

UBN completed the list after shedding N0.30 kobo from its share price to drop from N4.85 kobo to N4.55 kobo per share.

Access Bank led trading on Tuesday with 42.18 million shares worth N389.70 million.

Zenith Bank traded 38.96 million shares valued at N935.40 million.

First Bank followed with 16.89 million shares traded for N198.72 million.

GTCO parted with 16.67 million shares worth N413.97 million while AIICO traded 12.85 million shares valued at N10.51 million.

