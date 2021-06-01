Investors lose N12.25bn as Nigeria’s stock market slips back to bearish zone | Ripples Nigeria

The first trading day in June ended on a disappointing note for stockholders as they lost N12.25 billion at the close of business on Tuesday.

The market capitalisation dropped from N20.03 trillion to N20.022 trillion on Tuesday.

The All Share Index was down by 0.06 percent to drop from 38,437.88 to 38,414.37 at the close of business.

Investors traded 274.85 million shares valued at N2.63 billion in 4,159 deals today.

This surpassed the 201.85 million shares valued at N2.11 billion that exchanged hands in 3,827 deals the previous day.

Morison led the gainers’ chart after its share price increased by 9.57 percent to move from N0.94kobo to N1.03 per share at the close of business.

WAPIC gained 9.43 percent during trading to increase its share price from N0.56kobo to N0.58kobo per share.

UPLN share price rose by N0.11kobo to end trading at N1.28kobo from N1.17kobo per share.

Chi Plc share price increased by 9.09 percent to end trading with N0.72kobo from N0.66kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share price was up by 8.89 percent to move from N0.45kobo to N0.49kobo per share at the end of trading.

Champion Breweries topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.21kobo to drop from N2.12kobo to N1.91kobo per share.

John Holt share price declined from N0.63kobo to N0.58kobo per share following a loss of 7.94 percent in its share price.

African Prudential share price plunged by N0.45kobo to end trading at N5.75kobo from N6.20kobo per share.

Honeywell share price slipped from N1.21kobo to N1.13kobo per share after losing 6.61 percent in share price during trading.

Chams completed the list as its share price fell by 4.76 percent to end trading at N0.20kobo from N0.21kobo per share.

United Capital was the most active stock as investors traded 23.97 million shares worth N143.36 million.

Veritas shares were traded at a volume of 23.11 million and valued at N4.62 million.

Eterna was next with 21.57 million shares traded at a cost of N163.97 million.

Zenith Bank reported 20.47 million shares worth N470.70 million while Transcorp recorded over 16.48 million traded shares at a value of N14.64 million.

