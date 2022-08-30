Investors lose N18.3bn as FCMB, Cadbury drag Nigeria’s capital market down

The Nigerian stock market failed to recover from the previous day’s loss with equity capitalization crashing to N26.77 trillion on Tuesday.

The figure was -0.06 percent or N18.3 billion lower than the N26.79 trillion posted by the bourse at the close of business on Monday.

The All-Share Index also dipped by 34.06 basis points to close at 49,642.69, down from 49,676.75 recorded 24 hours earlier.

Investors traded 125.94 million shares valued at N3.07 billion in 4,145 deals on Tuesday.

This fell short of the 232.94 million shares worth N2.18 billion sold by investors in 4,425 deals on Monday.

ETranzact led the gainers’ list with a N0.22kobo rise in share price to move from N2.28kobo to N2.50kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance gained 7.69 percent to move from N0.26kobo to N0.28kobo per share.

Vitafoam’s share value was up by N1.60kobo to end trading with N23.60kobo from N22 per share.

Japaul Gold gained 6.45 percent to close at N0.33kobo, above its opening price of N0.31kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance’s share traded upward by 4.84 percent to rise from N0.62kobo to N0.65kobo per share.

Courtville topped the losers’ table after shedding 7.69 percent to drop from N0.52kobo to N0.48kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Market index up by 0.2% as investors pocket N10bn

FCMB’s share price dropped by N0.13kobo to end trading at N3.07 from N3.20kobo per share.

UPDC lost 3.77 percent to end trading with N1.02 from N1.06 per share.

Nahco lost N0.22kobo to drop from N5.92kobo to N5.70kobo per share.

Cadbury’s share dropped from N13.40kobo to N13 per share after losing N0.40kobo during trading.

Mutual Benefit led the day’s trading with 25.33 million shares valued at N8.24 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 10.22 million shares worth N31.06 million.

Access Corp followed with 8.99 million shares valued at N73.67 million

FBN Holdings traded 7.70 million shares worth N84.29 million, while MTN Nigeria traded 7.27 million valued at N1.45 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now