Investors lose N18.8bn as Nigeria’s capital market slumps by -0.07%

Investors in the Nigerian stock market lost N18.89 billion following the crash in equity capitalization to N26.66 trillion on Monday.

The figure was -0.07 percent lower than the N26.68 trillion posted by the bourse last Friday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index shed 35.03 basis points to close at 49,440.21, down from 49,475.24 achieved last week.

Investors traded 67.36 million shares valued at N1.48 billion trading in 3,386 deals on Monday.

This fell short of the 197.45 million shares worth N2.94 billion traded by investors in 3,462 deals last Friday.

ETranzact led the gainers’ list with a N0.29kobo rise in share price to move from N2.91kobo to N3.20kobo per share.

Academy gained N0.16kobo to move from N1.68kobo to N1.84kobo per share.

Vitafoam’s share value was up by N1 to end trading with N21 from N20 per share.

Honeywell Flour gained 3.36 percent to close at N2.46kobo, above its opening price of N2.38kobo per share.

Cornerstone’s share traded upward by 3.33 percent to rise from N0.60kobo to N0.62kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport topped the losers’ table after shedding 10 percent to drop from N0.30kobo to N0.27kobo per share.

UPL’s share price dropped by 6.90 percent to end trading at N1.63kobo from N1.80kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit lost 6.90 percent to end trading with N0.27kobo from N0.29kobo per share.

RT Briscoe lost 6.25 percent to drop from N0.32kobo to N0.30kobo per share.

Courtville’s share dropped from N0.49kobo to N0.46kobo per share after losing 6.12 percent during trading.

First Bank led the day’s trading with 9.67 million shares valued at N96.55 million.

Zenith Bank sold 9.25 million shares worth N182.38 million.

GTCO followed with 6.11 million shares valued at N120.39 million.

Mutual Benefit traded 4.48 million shares worth N1.24 million, while Sovereign Insurance traded 2.95 million valued at N797,719.

