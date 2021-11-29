Investors lose N19.49bn as Nigeria’s capital market returns to red zone

The Nigeria capital market slipped back to the bearish territory after investors lost N19.49 billion at the close of trading on Monday.

This followed the crash in equity capitalization by 0.08 percent at the close of the day’s business.

The shareholders total investments dropped from N22.59 trillion recorded last Friday to N22.57 trillion on Monday.

The All-Share Index was down by 37.35 basis points to close at 43, 270. 94 compared to 43,308.29 achieved last week.

Investors traded 213.12 million shares worth N2.35 billion in 4,105 deals on Monday.

However, this was lower than the 305.32 million shares valued at N3.57 billion that exchanged hands in 4,450 deals three days ago.

AIICO topped the gainers’ list as its share price was up by 8.57 percent to end trading at N0.76kobo from N0.70kobo per share.

Livingtrust share price rose by 7.95 percent to move from N0.88kobo per share to N0.95kobo per share at the end of trading.

Veritas Kapital share price was up by 4.76 percent to end trading with N0.22kobo from N0.21kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport share price appreciated by 3.03 percent to move from N0.33kobo to N0.34kobo per share.

Courtville’s share price increased by 2.56 percent to move from N0.39kobo to N0.40kobo per share.

UPDC led the losers’ chart following the drop in its share price declined from N1.31kobo to N1.18kobo per share.

UPDC REIT’s share price declined from N5.05 to N4.55kobo per share after losing N0.50kobo from its share price during trading.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance lost 7.27 percent in share price to end trading at N0.51kobo from N0.55kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share price fell by 4.76 percent to end trading at N0.40kobo from N0.42kobo per share.

Wapic completed the list after shedding 4 percent from its share price to drop from N0.50kobo to N0.48kobo per share.

FCMB led in active trading with 58.45 million shares worth N179.91 million.

AIICO traded 13.50 million shares valued at N10.38 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 12.77 million shares traded at a cost of N308.69 million.

GTCO reported 12.38 million shares worth N309.67 million, while Access Bank traded 10.90 million shares valued at N98.51 million.

