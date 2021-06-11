Investors lose N30bn as Nigeria’s stock market slips back to bearish territory | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian stock market ended in the red zone on Friday following the drop in the equity capitalization at the close of the day’s business on the floor of the bourse.

The equity capitalization slipped by N30 billion or 0.14 percent to drop from N20.43 trillion reported on Thursday to N20.40 trillion at the close of business today.

The All Share Index also dropped from 39,210.1 to 39,156.28 on Friday.

Investors traded 289.08 million shares valued at N3.54 billion in 3,719 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 158.36 million shares valued at N2.23 billion that exchanged hands in 3,330 deals the previous day.

Cutix led the gainers’ chart after gaining N0.25kobo to move from N2.53kobo to N2.78kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank gained 9.26 percent during trading to increase its share price from N0.54kobo to N0.59kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit share price rose by 6.98 percent to end trading at N0.43kobo from N0.46kobo per share.

Mansard share price was up by 4.76 percent to move from N0.84kobo to N0.88kobo per share at the end of trading.

NNFM share price increased by N0.25kobo to end trading with N6.15kobo from N5.90kobo per share.

Champion Breweries topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.20kobo during trading to drop from N2 to N1.80kobo per share.

NEM share price declined from N2 per share to N1.80kobo per share following a loss of 10 percent in its share price.

Royal Exchange share price plunged by 9.33 percent to end trading at N0.68kobo from N0.75kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa share price declined from N0.36kobo to N0.33kobo per share after losing 8.33 percent in share price during trading.

Learn Africa completed the list as its share price fell by 8.26 percent to end trading at N1 from N1.09 per share.

Sterling Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 32.08 million shares worth N50.57 million.

Vitafoam shares were traded at a volume of 27.60 million and valued at N331.06 million.

Zenith Bank was next with 25.72 million shares traded at a cost of N594.70 million.

Fidelity Bank reported 22.98 million shares worth N51.88 million while GTBank recorded over 14.09 million traded shares at a value of N407.84 million.

