Investors lose N341.2bn as Nigeria’s capital market crashes by 1.20%

The Nigerian stock market extended its downward trend with a loss of N341.26 billion at the close of trading on Friday.

This followed the crash of the market capitalization by -1.20% from N28.25 trillion posted on Thursday to N27.91 trillion today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was down by 633.01 basis points to close at 51,778.08 compared to 52,411.09 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 241.19 million shares worth N3.66 billion in 5,043 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 211.61 million shares valued at N2.36 billion which exchanged hands in 4,750 deals on Thursday.

Ellah Lakes led the gainers with N0.31kobo to move from N3.69kobo to N4 per share.

UACN gained N0.70kobo to move from N10.80kobo to N11.50kobo per share.

Livingtrust’s share was up by 5.26 percent to end trading with N1.20kobo from N1.14kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit gained 4.17 percent to close at N0.25kobo from N0.24kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank’s share appreciated by N0.11kobo to rise from N3.26kobo to N3.37kobo per share.

McNichols topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.20kobo to drop from N2.05 to N1.85kobo per share.

Ardova’s share dropped by N1.45kobo to end trading at N13.50kobo from N14.95kobo per share.

Livestock lost N0.14kobo to end trading with N1.33kobo from N1.47kobo per share.

International Breweries lost N0.65kobo to drop from N6.90kobo to N6.25kobo per share.

Courtville’s share dropped from N0.54kobo to N0.49kobo per share after losing 9.26 percent during trading.

Jaiz Bank led the day’s trading with 40.66 million shares valued at N37.21 million.

UBA followed with 35.71 million shares valued at N269.42 million.

Zenith Bank traded 33.19 million shares worth N718.99 million.

GTCO sold 16.77 million shares worth N359.69 million, while Transcorp traded 10.90 million valued at N13.99 million.

