Investors lose N36.9bn as Nigeria’s capital market continues bearish run

The Nigerian stock market extended its loss into this week with a -0.12 percent crash in equity capitalization on Monday.

Consequently, the equity capitalization dropped by N36.9 billion from N28.56 trillion posted on Friday to N28.52 trillion today.

The All-Share Index was down by 68.45 basis points to drop from 52,979.96 to 52,911.51.

Investors traded 263.33 million shares valued at N3.54 billion in 4,856 deals on Monday.

This fell short of 436.56 million shares worth N3.22 billion which exchanged hands in 4,716 deals last week.

Conoil led the gainers with N3.10kobo to move from N31.15kobo to N34.25kobo per share.

MRS gained N1.35kobo to move from N13.60kobo to N14.95kobo per share.

McNichols’ share was up by N0.21kobo to end trading with N2.34kobo from N2.13kobo per share.

Academy gained N0.12kobo to close at N1.35kobo from N1.23kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance share appreciated by N0.15kobo to rise from N1.87kobo to N2.02 per share.

Presco topped the losers’ chart after shedding N20 from its market price to drop from N200 to N180 per share.

GSPECPLC’s share dropped by N0.34kobo to end trading at N3.07kobo from N3.41kobo per share.

Neimeth lost N0.17kobo to end trading with N1.59kobo from N1.76kobo per share.

UAC Nigeria’s share depreciated from N14.40kobo to N13.20kobo per share after losing N1.20kobo during trading.

NEM lost N0.34kobo to drop from N4.39kobo to N4.05 per share.

Jaiz Bank led the day’s trading with 114 million shares valued at N101.75 million.

GTCO followed with 12.87 million shares valued at N302.84 million.

Transcorp traded 12.80 million shares worth N16.72 million.

AccessCorp sold 11.65 million shares worth N115.65 million, while Zenith Bank traded 8.57 million valued at N207.02 million.

