Investors lose N40.47bn in Nigeria’s stock market

Trading on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed on Tuesday with investors losing N40.47 billion.

The equity capitalization at the market closed at N21.18 trillion lower than N21.22 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All Share Index (ASI) also depreciated following a loss of 77.32 basis points to end trade at 40,494.35 ASI on Tuesday.

This was also below the 40,571.67 ASI the market closed with the previous trading day.

The volume of shares traded, however, increased, with data from NSE showing that investors traded 356.43 million shares on Tuesday, more than 206.24 million shares for Monday.

Also the number of deals sealed by investors rose to 5,040 from 4,264 completed on Monday.

The value of shares was not left out as NSE reported it increased from N2.16 billion to N5.76 billion on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Learn Africa rose to the top of the gainers’ chart after rising by 9.28 percent to close trading at N1.06 from N0.97kobo it opened with on Monday.

Ardova followed with N18.05 as its share price moved increased to N16.55kobo following a N1.5kobo gain in share price.

Multiverse closed the market with N0.26kobo, rising from the opening price of N0.24kobo per share after recording 8.33 percent rise.

Wema Bank share price increased by 7.69 percent to move from N0.65 kobo to N0.70kobo.

Guinness completed the top five after gaining N1.5kobo to increase its share price from N20.5kobo to N22 per share.

Cornerstone topped the losers’ chart after shielding 10 percent of its share price to close the market with N0.54kobo, having opened trading with N0.6kobo.

UPDCREIT also made the list after losing N0.60kobo to drop to N5.4kobo from N6:00 per share.

Chi Plc share price dipped by 9.52 percent to drop from N0.42 kobo to N0.38kobo at end of trading.

Prestige share price declined by 8.51 percent to close the trading at N0.43kobo per share from N0.47kobo.

WAPIC completed the list as its share price fell by 8.33 percent to end trade with N0.55kobo, having opened trade with N0.6kobo per share.

For most traded shares, GTBank was the most active stock on Tuesday as investors traded 46.15 million shares worth N1.42 billion.

First Bank shares were traded at a volume of 35.34 million valued at N256.88 million.

Dangote Sugar was next with 26.81 million shares traded at a cost of N510.52 million.

Zenith Bank reported 25.99 million shares worth over N652.64 million, while Transcorp recorded 25.34 million traded shares at a value of N25.19 million.

