Investors lose N41.4bn amid low trade in Nigeria’s capital market

Total investments in the Nigerian capital market dropped by -0.14 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.

The development pushed down the market capitalisation by N41.45 billion to close at N28.67 trillion, down from the N28.71 trillion posted on Tuesday.

The All- Share Index was also down by 76.9 basis points to settle at 53,193.98 compared to 53,270.88 recorded the previous day.

Shareholders traded 248.95 million shares worth N1.86 billion in 4,265 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed the 234.62 million shares exchanged valued at N2.74 billion which exchanged hands in 4,232 deals on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Caverton led the gainers with 7.34 percent to move from N1.09 to N1.17kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa gained 5.88 percent to move from N0.34kobo to N0.36kobo per share.

Transcorp’s share was up by 5.69 percent to end trading with N1.30kobo from N1.23kobo per share.

Cutix gained N0.13kobo to close at N2.74kobo from N2.61kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance’s share appreciated by 3.70 percent to rise from N0.54kobo to N0.56kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Sluggish growth in Nigeria’s stock market as Cadbury, International Breweries top losers

Champion topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.38kobo in share price to drop from N3.88kobo to N3.50kobo per share.

Cornerstone’s share dropped by 9.68 percent to end trading at N0.56kobo from N0.62kobo per share.

ETranzact lost N0.29kobo to end trading with N2.71kobo from N3 per share.

NEM’s share dropped from N4.20kobo to N3.85kobo per share after losing N0.35kobo of its share value during trading.

Japaul Gold lost 6.25 percent to drop from N0.32kobo to N0.30kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 103.55 million shares valued at N131.25 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 24.80 million shares valued at N80.20 million.

FBN Holdings traded 12.51 million shares worth N130.62 million.

Japaul Gold sold 10.34 million shares worth N3.12 million, while Chams traded 7.81 million valued at N1.87 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now