Investors lose N51.4bn as FCMB fails to lift Nigeria’s stock market

Nigeria’s capital market maintained its downward trend on Tuesday as sell-off fuelled a 0.2 percent drop in shareholders’ investments at the bourse.

The sell- off cost shareholders N51.40 billion with the market capitalisation dropping from N25.46 trillion posted on Monday to N25.41 trillion today.

The All-Share Index was down by 95.37 basis points to end Tuesday’s trading session with 45, 156.56 compared to 47,251.93 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 303.48 million shares worth N3.90 billion in 4,616 deals today.

This topped the 213.56 million shares valued at N2.67 billion which exchanged hands in 4,485 deals on Monday.

NPF Microfinance led the gainers’ list, after posting N0.22kobo profit to close at N2.53kobo from 2.31kobo per share.

FCMB gained N0.27kobo to rise from N3.40kobo per share to N3.67kobo.

Prestige’s share was up by 6.52 percent to move from N0.46kobo to N0.49kobo per share.

Chams’ share appreciated by 4.76 percent to close trading at N0.22kobo from N0.21kobo per share.

UAC Nigeria gained N0.55kobo to rise from N11.60kobo to N12.15kobo per share.

Japaul Gold led the losers’ chart after shedding 8.82 percent of its share price to drop from N0.34kobo to N0.31kobo per share.

Champion Breweries lost N0.18kobo to end trading at N1.87kobo from N2.05 per share.

Oando’s share price depreciated from N5.04 to N4.70kobo per share after losing N0.34kobo during trading.

Mansard lost N0.15kobo to end trading with N2.15kobo from N2.30kobo per share.

Regal Insurance completed the list after shedding 5.26 percent from its market price to drop from N0.38kobo to N0.36kobo per share.

Access Bank led the trading equities with 44.15 million shares valued at N433.29 million.

UBA followed with 39.54 million shares valued at N304.85 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 33.35 million shares worth N103.87 million.

GTCO sold 28.33 million shares worth N737.46 million, while Zenith Bank traded 28.21 million valued at N758 million.

