Investors lose N6.8bn as sell-off grips Nigeria’s capital market

Investors at the Nigerian capital market went home with a loss of N6.82 billion as sell-off continued to dominate activities at the bourse on Thursday.

The development pushed down the equity capitalization by -0.02 percent from N27.28 trillion to N27.27 trillion after eight hours of trading on Thursday.

The All-Share Index was down by 12.67 basis points to drop from 50,594.97 to 50,582.3.

Investors traded 130.44 million shares valued at N1.62 billion in 3,993 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed the 121.16 million shares worth N4.16 billion traded by investors in 4,369 deals the previous day.

PZ led the gainers with N0.85kobo to rise from N8.50kobo to N9.35kobo per share.

Honeywell gained N0.24kobo to move from N2.49kobo to N2.73kobo per share.

Stanbic IBTC share value was up by N2.60kobo to end trading with N31 from N28.40kobo per share.

Wapic’s price rose by 8.11 percent to close at N0.40kobo as against the previous N0.37kobo.

Sovereign Insurance share appreciated by 8 percent and moved from N0.25kobo to N0.27kobo.



Multiverse topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.19kobo to drop from N1.90kobo to N1.71kobo per share.

Lasaco’s share price dropped by 7.07 percent to end trading at N0.92kobo from N0.99kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa lost 6.25 percent to end trading with N0.30kobo from N0.32kobo per share.

BUA Cement lost N2.75kobo to drop from N61 to N58.25kobo per share.

Unity Bank’s share dropped from N0.45kobo to N0.43kobo per share after losing 4.44 percent during trading.

AIICO led the day’s trading with 16.31 million shares valued at N9.37 million.

Transcorp sold 11.15 million shares worth N12.91 million.

Access Corp followed with 9.73 million shares valued at N87.62 million

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance traded 7.48 million shares worth N4.65 million, while Japaul Gold traded 6.88 million valued at N2.13 million.

