Investors lose N67.17bn in Nigeria’s stock market. FTN Cocoa, Unity Bank among top losers | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Investors lose N67.17bn in Nigeria’s stock market. FTN Cocoa, Unity Bank among top losers
Investors in the Nigerian stock market lost N67.17 billion as the bourse topsy-turvy runs continued on Thursday.
At the close of business on Thursday, the stock market’s All-Share Index went down by 0.33 percent to end trade at 38,916.74.
This was below the 39,045.13 recorded on Wednesday
The equity capitalisation also nosedived, slumping from N20.42 trillion to N20.36 trillion on Thursday.
4.450 million shares valued at N2.31 billion were traded in 239.42 million deals on Thursday.
However, this was lower than 347.17 million shares valued at N2.80 billion transacted in 3,999 deals the previous day.
UACN topped the gainers’ chart after gaining N0.9kobo in share price to move from N9 to N9.9kobo per share.
Royal Exchange net 10 percent during trading and increased its share price from N0.3kobo to N0.33kobo per share.
Japaul Gold share price rose by 9.76 percent to end trading at N0.45kobo from N0.41kobo per share.
Cutix share price rose by N9.31 percent to move from N2.04kobo to N2.30kobo per share at the close of trading.
Linkage Assurance share price rose by N9.09kobo to end trade with N0.72kobo from N0.66kobo per share.
FTNCocoa topped the losers’ chart with a share following a loss of 8.70 percent during trade to drop from N0.46 kobo to N0.42kobo.
NEM’s share price declined from N2.3kobo to N2.13kobo per share after losing 7.39 percent in its share price.
Unity Bank’s share price plunged by 6.67 percent to end trading at N0.7kobo from N0.75kobo per share.
Regalins’ share price declined from N0.3kobo to N0.29kobo per share after losing 3.33 percent in share price during trading.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s stock market bearish run continues. Daar Comm, Wema Bank among top losers
Livestock completed the list as its share price fell by 2.60 percent to end trading at N1.87kobo from N1.92kobo per share.
UACN was the most active stock as investors traded 37.37 million shares worth N370.01 million on Thursday.
Transcorp shares were traded at a volume of 25.91 million and valued at N20.87 million.
Fidelity Bank was next with 12.59 million shares traded at a cost of N31.45 million.
Flour Mill reported 10.35 million shares worth N300.40 million while GTBank recorded over 9.65 million traded shares at a value of N289.60 million.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters
Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Bafana coach Ntseki sacked after S’Africa failed to qualify for AFCON
The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now without a manager as the country’s football federation has sacked coach Molefi...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...
UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria
Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...
Chinese startup DiDi Chuxing penetrates Africa through South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Chinese startup DiDi...