Investors lose N7.68bn. WAPIC, Oando among top gainers in Nigeria’s stock market | Ripples Nigeria

Investors lose N7.68bn. WAPIC, Oando among top gainers in Nigeria’s stock market
Investors in the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) lost N7.68 billion following a slight decline in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Wednesday.
The market capitalisation fell from N20.258 trillion to N20.251 trillion on Wednesday.
The All Share Index (ASI) dipped slightly by 0.04 percent to close trading at 38,706.13.
This was below the 38,720.81 recorded on Tuesday.
177.39 million shares worth N2.67 billion were traded in 4,103 deals on Wednesday.
This was also lower than the 220.85 million shares worth N4.20 billion that exchanged hands in 4,192 deals the previous day.
WAPIC led the gainers’ list after the company’s share price rose by 10 percent to end trading with N0.55kobo per share from N0.5kobo per share.
SFS Real Estate Investment share price rose by N6.2kobo to move from N62.4kobo to N68.6kobo per share.
Oando gained N0.29kobo during trading and increased its share price from N3 per share to N3.29kobo per share.
Unity Bank’s share price rose by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.72kobo from N0.66kobo per share.
Livestock rose by 2.63 percent in share price to move from N1.9kobo to N1.95kobo per share at the end of trading.
NCR topped the losers’ chart with a share price of N2.79kobo, following a loss of N0.3kobo during trading to drop from N3.09.
Neimeth’s share price declined from N2.09 to N1.9kobo per share following a loss of N0.19kobo in its share price.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s debt stock increases by N6.7bn in 2020 to N32.91tn – DMO
Vitafoam’s share price plunged by N0.4kobo to end trading at N7.35kobo per share from N7.75kobo.
Mansard’s share price declined from N0.99kobo to N0.94kobo per share after losing 5.05 percent in share price during trading.
NEM’s completed the list as its share price fell by N0.1kobo to end trading at N2.09 per share, having opened trade with N2.19kobo.
For traded shares, GTBank was the most active stock as investors traded 34.19 million shares worth N957.79 million.
Zenith Bank shares were traded at a volume of 28.44 million and valued at N572.06 million.
UBA was next with 17.68 million shares traded at a cost of N122.10 million.
Transcorp reported 17.64 million shares worth N14.27 million, while Access Bank recorded over 10.53 million traded shares at a value of N82.02 million.
